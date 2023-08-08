Mr. Stanley Milton Waterson, age 80, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Friday, August 4, 2023, in Manchester, TN. Mr. Waterson was born in Manchester, TN, to his late parents Stanley and Ruby Shelton Waterson. He worked for Metro Public School in Nashville as Coordinator for Furniture and Inventory. Mr. Waterson and his wife, Bertha, were both members of Manchester Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Manchester, TN. He loved to travel and accomplished visiting all 50 states, he was also an active father and grandfather. Mr. Waterson adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren to no end. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, LD Waterson. Mr. Waterson is survived by his wife of 26 years, Bertha Waterson; son, Mike (Beth) Waterson; daughter, Michelle Hudson; brother, Kenneth (Carole) Waterson; sister, Wanda Luneack; grandchildren, Lauren (Ben) Briggs, Lesley (Logan) Davis, Lensey (Gunnar Southerland) Hudson, Nicholas Waterson, and Brittany Dodson; great grandchildren, Beau and Cathleen Briggs, Ryan and Kaitlyn Dodson, Savannah, Bethany, and Taylor. Visitation will be held Monday, August 7, 2023, from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fredonia Cemetery in Manchester, TN. Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Waterson family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com