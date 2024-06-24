Stanford, Warren County officials lead largest ever drug dealer roundup in county’s history

Law enforcement officials with Warren County Sheriff’s Department, McMinnville Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the 31st Judicial District Attorneys Office arrested nearly 50 people on Thursday, June 20th as part of Operation NeverEnding Story.

Most of those arrested were on drug charges.

According to 31st Judicial District Attorney Chris Stanford, the operation was a joint effort to combat drug dealers that sell methamphetamine, fentanyl and other addictive and dangerous narcotic drugs on the streets of warren county. The name derived from the frustration experienced when law enforcement works so hard in dangerous conditions to bring drug dealers to Justice, Stanford said in a press release.

Stanford went on to state that narcotic use and sale is the primary driving force between an estimated “80-90%” of all criminal activity in the community. Stanford stated that the operation was the largest known drug dealer roundup to date in Warren County history.

Stanford went on to send a message to law breakers, stating: “if you are a drug dealer reading this press release, know this: we are coming for you and we will get you. We will make every effort to incarcerate you as long as possible until you make the decision to turn your life around.”

See intake photos of those arrested in this operation below: