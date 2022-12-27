Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Stacey J Watts

Published

Stacey J Watts of Winchester passed this life on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital in Winchester at the age of 50. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later time.

Stacey, a native of Jackson County, Missouri, was the daughter of the late Andrew and Barbara Lee Watts. She enjoyed swimming, bowling and going shopping. She was a participant in the Special Olympics. She also enjoyed listening to music and playing UNO. Her favorite times were spent with her family and talking to friends and family on the phone.

Stacey is survived by her mother, Sandy Swann Stewart (Beve) of Winchester; daughter, Jessey Lightfoot (Damian) of Winchester; son, John Stewart of Winchester; brother, Dean Reeves (Janis) of Kansas; grandchildren, Nicholas Lightfoot and Everleigh Williams and several nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022