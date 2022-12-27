Stacey J Watts of Winchester passed this life on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital in Winchester at the age of 50. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later time.

Stacey, a native of Jackson County, Missouri, was the daughter of the late Andrew and Barbara Lee Watts. She enjoyed swimming, bowling and going shopping. She was a participant in the Special Olympics. She also enjoyed listening to music and playing UNO. Her favorite times were spent with her family and talking to friends and family on the phone.

Stacey is survived by her mother, Sandy Swann Stewart (Beve) of Winchester; daughter, Jessey Lightfoot (Damian) of Winchester; son, John Stewart of Winchester; brother, Dean Reeves (Janis) of Kansas; grandchildren, Nicholas Lightfoot and Everleigh Williams and several nieces and nephews.

