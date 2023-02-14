Spring Wildflower Hike at Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park, May 18

At the moment it feels as if spring has already sprung in Coffee County. But spring actually begins March 20th, and Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park will be welcoming the season with a hike on May 18.

Join Park Ranger Eric on a 2.5 mile hike along the Encloure Trail to the Forks of the River. This hike is considered moderate, as there will be a gradual elevation change. This hike will take you along both the Big and Little Duck Rivers to where they combine to form the Duck River.

You will witness three waterfalls and discuss the important history of the prehistoric Native American mounds also located at the park. Dogs are welcome as long as they are leashed. Everyone is invited.

Please click this link to sign up for this hike.