Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Spring Wildflower Hike at Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park, May 18

Published

At the moment it feels as if spring has already sprung in Coffee County. But spring actually begins March 20th, and Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park will be welcoming the season with a hike on May 18.

Join Park Ranger Eric on a 2.5 mile hike along the Encloure Trail to the Forks of the River. This hike is considered moderate, as there will be a gradual elevation change. This hike will take you along both the Big and Little Duck Rivers to where they combine to form the Duck River.

You will witness three waterfalls and discuss the important history of the prehistoric Native American mounds also located at the park. Dogs are welcome as long as they are leashed. Everyone is invited. 

Please click this link to sign up for this hike.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022