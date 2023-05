The 2023 CHS Red Raider football team will be wrapping up 3 weeks of spring football practice Friday at Carden-Jarrell Field with a spring intra squad game.

The Raiders will host a Red vs Black intra squad at 4 p.m. The early start allows for everyone to attend the game and then attend the CHS softball sectional game later Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Coffee County football is fresh off one of the best seasons since 1969. The 2022 Raiders went 9-3, winning the first ever TSSAA State Playoff Game.