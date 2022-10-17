Sportsmen & Businessmen annual event coming on Oct. 29; tickets selling fast

Sportsmen and Businessmen’s Charitable Organization (SBCO) will return for its 39th annual fundraising event on Oct. 29 and tickets are already moving quickly.

The event – which includes dinner, live music, dancing, live auction, silent auction and reverse raffle with a $5,000 grand prize – will be held from 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

Reserve your seat now – give Carla a call for tickets (931) 212-6045. Seats are already over half sold and expected to sellout.

Would you like to contribute or purchase raffle tickets for their $5,000 reverse raffle? Give Carlan a call at (931) 728-5048.

The event will be held at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center – 147 Hospitality Blvd. in Manchester.