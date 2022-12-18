Sportsmen & Businessmen’s Charitable Organization Awards $25,000 to Local Educators

Sportsmen & Businessmen’s Charitable Organization (SBCO) awarded over $25,000 to local educators across Coffee County, Manchester City, and Tullahoma City Schools through its Educational Enrichment Grant opportunity. SBCO’s Educational Enrichment Grant encourages local educators to submit innovative, outside-the -box opportunities for their students and schools that may encompass science, technology, engineering & math (STEM), literacy, physical activity, social/emotional, to fine arts or career readiness. “This year’s selected recipients, through a highly competitive grant application cycle, represents our continued interest in and support of the outstanding work educators do for their students and our community,” said Carter Sain, SBCO President. This year’s recipients are as follows:
Coffee County Schools:
- Innovative Classroom — Ashley Nutt
- Health Sciences DNA Project — Deana Crosslin
- Drone Innovation — Lt. Col Carleton H. Hirschel
- STEM Robotics & Coding — Susan Baldwin
- Project Based Learning– Deb Gray
- Math & Family Engagement– Janice Talley
- Literacy– Cindy Gilliam
- Literacy — Joie Pauley
- Literacy –Kerry Pearson
- English as a Second Language Supports– LeChelle Ferrell
Manchester City Schools:
- Science Innovation – Allison Beechboard
- Egg to Chicken Project – Emery Shelton
- Physical Activity – Lora Selvog & Julie Davis
- Literacy – Ali Slater, Kelley Felice
- History- Amy Knight
- Literacy – Laura Freeze
- Social & Personal Learning – Lou Paschall
- Science Innovation – Janet Orrick
Tullahoma City Schools:
- Social & Personal Learning – Mary Gilbert
- Kiln Project – Atticus Hensley
Since 1984, the Sportsmen & Businessmen’s Charitable Organization (SBCO) has been serving the Coffee County community through various philanthropic efforts. Those efforts include financial assistance to those in need with health, medical, dental, vision, food, education, transportation, shelter, and other expenses. In addition, we have successfully implemented several programs directed at assisting the children in our community.