Sportsmen & Businessmen Charitable Organization Donates to Coffee County Schools, Manchester City Schools and Tullahmoma City Schools

Sportsmen and Businessmen Charitable Organization donates to local student support initiatives to address barriers hindering academic achievement.

The Sportsmen and Businessmen Charitable Organization recently donated funds to three student support initiatives in Coffee County. The donation was divided among Coffee County Schools, Manchester City Schools Family Resource Center, and Tullahoma City Schools Coordinated School Health program. The donations will be used to address barriers hindering student academic achievement and expand services to more students in need.

The Family Resource Center provides a range of services to students and families. With the donations provided by the Sportsmen and Businessmen Charitable Organization, they will be able to expand their services and support more families in the area.

The Sportsmen and Businessmen Charitable Organization has been serving the Coffee County community for 40 years. The organization’s donations will have a significant impact on the local community, helping to ensure that students have the support they need to succeed in school and beyond.