Sportsmen and Businessmen’s Charitable Organization (SBCO) has announced plan to return for its 39th annual charitable event this fall.

The event – which includes dinner, dancing, live auction, silent auction and reverse raffle with a $5,000 grand prize – will be held from 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

More ticket information and details will be released soon. The event will be held at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center.