Sportsman and Businessman Charitable Organization makes donations to local Christmas programs

Published

SBCO is thrilled to support Chief Sipe and the Manchester Police Department in their efforts to assist the community during the holiday season.

The Sportsman and Businessman Charitable Organization made donations to Manchester Police Departments Angel Tree Program and the Gene Taylor/ Steve Graves Christmas Foundation.

SBCO is thrilled to provide its annual support to the Steve Graves and Gene Taylor Foundation, which supports members of the community during the holiday season.

From the SBCO Facebook page: The Sportsmen & Businessmen’s Charitable Organization has been in the business of giving help and support in a timely manner to those in need since the 1980’s. It started when a small group of local business people felt the desire to help the many families in Coffee County who were in need.

Presently, hundreds of supporters share the rewards of giving to others through this organization. Due to the commitment of volunteers and monetary contributions, our service area now extends into surrounding counties as well. The tremendous community support for this organization and the belief in what we do makes our annual event successful.

Sportsmen and Businessmen’s Charitable Organization (SBCO)is a 501(c)(3) formally know as: The Sportsmen and Professional Men of Coffee County Inc., serving those in our community in need since 1984.

