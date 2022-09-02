SPORTS TICKER: Westwood football, CMS volleyball fall Thursday night

Thursday night was not friendly to area sports teams.

The Westwood Rockets dropped their second straight decision, falling 36-6 on the road at Fayetteville City.

The Rockets trailed at half and got a late 12-yard rushing score by Caleb Hill. Keller Hatfield caught six passes and Elijah Vernon snagged 3 for the Rockets.

Meanwhile, the Coffee Middle Volleyball team dropped a 2-1 decision to visiting Warren County – their second straight conference loss.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CMS won the first set 25-21, but dropped the second one 16-25 and the third 12-15 to fall to 11-4 overall and 7-2 in conference play.