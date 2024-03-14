SPORTS ROUNDUP: Wednesday, March 13

Two Coffee County pitchers combined for a no-hitter and the Lady Raiders easily dispatched of Spring Hill in their district opener Wednesday, March 13.

Lily Norman was basically perfect in her three innings in the circle – striking out all 9 Spring Hill batters she saw. Katelyn Anderson tossed a clean inning in relief.

Offensively, CHS pounded out 13 hits – including six extra base hits. Chesnie Cox motored around for a triple. Channah Gannon, Ella Arnold, Kara Wheeler, Savannah Cooper and Willow Carden all doubled. Cooper knocked in three runs.

The Lady Raiders are now 2-0 on the young season. They will step back out of district play Friday and take on Eagleville before traveling to Tullahoma for a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

CHS BOYS TENNIS 6, FRANKLIN COUNTY 1

Coffee County boys tennis nearly got a sweep of Franklin County Wednesday.

In singles, it was Liam Brown (8-5), Nolan Sussen (8-1), Austin Dockery (8-6) and Olley Todd (8-2) picking up wins.

The Raiders got a clean sweep in doubles, with the teams of Brown-Sussen and Dockery-Xander Blomquist both winning 8-2.

CHS GIRLS TENNIS 3, FRANKLIN COUNTY 4

Lady Raiders could not pull out enough wins to get past Franklin County. Rylea McNamara won 8-0 and Sofie Lopez 8-4 in singles play. McNamara and Brayden Tomberlin won doubles 8-4.

CMS BASEBALL 6, STEWARTS CREEK 11

A six run bottom of the first doomed Coffee Middle School in a 11-6 non-conference loss at Stewarts Creek Wednesday.

Errors were a problem for the Raiders. They committed four defensive miscues – only 3 of Stewarts Creek’s runs were earned.

Auggie Lynch worked the first 3.2 innings and allowed 3 earned runs on 7 hits while striking out 5 and walking 2.

Ethan Arnold allowed 5 runs in 2.1 innings of relief – but none of them were earned. He struck out 4 and allowed 4 hits.

The Raiders only mustered 6 hits. Lynch led the way with a pair of singles, 2 RBIs and a run scored.

MONDAY RESULT: Westwood Soccer 7, Cascade 0

Westwood dominated Cascade at home Monday, winning 7-0. The Rockets spread around the production: Micheal Vieras scored a pair of goals, joined by Rogelio Ramirez, Erick Moncayo, Alex Aviles, John Martinez and Aaron Jaimes.