Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

SPORTS ROUNDUP: Wednesday, March 13

Published

CHS Senior Riley Phillips (Wednesday, March 13, 2024) -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Two Coffee County pitchers combined for a no-hitter and the Lady Raiders easily dispatched of Spring Hill in their district opener Wednesday, March 13.

Lily Norman was basically perfect in her three innings in the circle – striking out all 9 Spring Hill batters she saw. Katelyn Anderson tossed a clean inning in relief.

Offensively, CHS pounded out 13 hits – including six extra base hits. Chesnie Cox motored around for a triple. Channah Gannon, Ella Arnold, Kara Wheeler, Savannah Cooper and Willow Carden all doubled. Cooper knocked in three runs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Lady Raiders are now 2-0 on the young season. They will step back out of district play Friday and take on Eagleville before traveling to Tullahoma for a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

CHS BOYS TENNIS 6, FRANKLIN COUNTY 1

Coffee County boys tennis nearly got a sweep of Franklin County Wednesday.

In singles, it was Liam Brown (8-5), Nolan Sussen (8-1), Austin Dockery (8-6) and Olley Todd (8-2) picking up wins.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Raiders got a clean sweep in doubles, with the teams of Brown-Sussen and Dockery-Xander Blomquist both winning 8-2.

CHS GIRLS TENNIS 3, FRANKLIN COUNTY 4

Lady Raiders could not pull out enough wins to get past Franklin County. Rylea McNamara won 8-0 and Sofie Lopez 8-4 in singles play. McNamara and Brayden Tomberlin won doubles 8-4.

CMS BASEBALL 6, STEWARTS CREEK 11

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A six run bottom of the first doomed Coffee Middle School in a 11-6 non-conference loss at Stewarts Creek Wednesday.

Errors were a problem for the Raiders. They committed four defensive miscues – only 3 of Stewarts Creek’s runs were earned.

Auggie Lynch worked the first 3.2 innings and allowed 3 earned runs on 7 hits while striking out 5 and walking 2.

Ethan Arnold allowed 5 runs in 2.1 innings of relief – but none of them were earned. He struck out 4 and allowed 4 hits.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Raiders only mustered 6 hits. Lynch led the way with a pair of singles, 2 RBIs and a run scored.

MONDAY RESULT: Westwood Soccer 7, Cascade 0

Westwood dominated Cascade at home Monday, winning 7-0. The Rockets spread around the production: Micheal Vieras scored a pair of goals, joined by Rogelio Ramirez, Erick Moncayo, Alex Aviles, John Martinez and Aaron Jaimes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023