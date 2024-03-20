SPORTS ROUNDUP: Tuesday, March 19, 2024

CHS SOCCER 1, LINCOLN COUNY 1

Coffee County soccer has not been able to break through and pick up a district win yet.

But the Raiders aren’t losing, either.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coffee County go a goal from junior Ethan Sloan with 10 minutes left in the first half to knot the score with Lincoln County 1-1 Tuesday and that is where it stayed until the final whistle.

After giving up a goal 6 minutes in, Brayden Trail pitched a shutout in goal the final 74 minutes for the Raiders. This was the first goal the Raiders allowed in 4 games.

CHS had a pair of free kicks just outside the box in the final minutes but could not get one in the net.

The Raiders are now 2-0-2 on the season and 0-0-2 in District 9-4A.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CHS LADY RAIDER SOFTBALL 13, SPRING HILL 0

Coffee County beat Spring Hill into a mercy rule win for the second week in a row – this time on the road, winning 13-0 Tuesday night.

Coffee County scored runs in every inning – breaking through for four in the fourth.

Katelyn Anderson and Hayleigh Skipper combined for a shutout – scattering 5 hits and neither issued a walk. Anderson struck out 3 batters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Lady Raiders pounded out 6 extra base hits. Kara Wheeler, Madison Pruitt and Willow Carden all tripled. Pruitt, Paisley Campbell and Maggie Montgomery doubled.

Pruitt knocked in 4 at the plate.

RAIDER BASEBALL 0, BLACKMAN 2

Coffee County could only muster a one hit – a single by Cole Pippenger – and that was not enough in a 2-0 road shutout loss to Blackman Tuesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The lack of offense was unfortunate for Timothy Henderson. The senior southpaw allowed just 1 earned run over 6 innings of work while allowing 3 hits. He struck out 6 and walked 4. He was the tough-luck loser.

The Blaze scored both their runs in the bottom of the second.

The non-district series will move to Manchester Wednesday night.

CMS LADY RAIDERS 6, BLACKMAN 12

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coffee County was able to tie Blackman at 4-4 in the top of the fourth with a 3 run inning.

But Blackman ignited from there, scoring 8 runs over the final 3 innings to pull away for a 12-6 win.

Blackman pounded out 18 hits in the win.

Briley Jernigan went the first 4.2 innings before running out of steam and being replaced by Briley Apicella for the final 1.1 innings.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CMS got three extra base hits – doubles from Allie Raines, Genna Sadler and Apicella.

Raines and Jernigan each knocked in a pair and Sadler plated one.

WESTWOOD SOCCER 9, LIBERTY 0 (Monday)

Westwood moved to 4-0 with a beating of Liberty Monday afternoon at Carden-Jarrell Field.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Alex Aviles, Joel Paxton and Roligeo Ramirez all scored 2 goals apiece.

Micheal Vieras, Greyson Goff and Bryce Spencer each pitched in a goal.

The Rockets will be back in action at 5:30 p.m Wednesday at Community.