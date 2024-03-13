SPORTS ROUNDUP: Tuesday, March 12

CMS Baseball 3, Siegel 12
A six run third inning busted the game wide open for Siegel as Coffee Middle fell to the Cavaliers 12-3 Tuesday – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
Siegel pounded out 16 hits and forced Coffee County into using five pitchers. Tanner Daugherty was tagged with the loss – allowing 6 runs (only 2 earned) in 2.2 innings of work. Jaxon Pruitt, Mason Floyd, Rylan Abellana and Jordan Henley all pitched. Henley had a clean inning – retiring three straight after entering in the seventh with runners on.
RBIs came from Jaxon Pruitt, Landyn Stiefel and Kanon Creek.
CHS Baseball 12, La Vergne 2
Coffee County got four RBIs from Cole Pippenger and a solid outing from Brady Daugherty to beat LaVergne 12-2 at Riverdale High School Tuesday.
It was the second win in as many days for the Raiders.
Pippenger continued his recent tear at the plate, finishing with a home run and 4 RBIs.
The Raiders had four other extra base hits: triples from Blake Hillis and Trey Turner and doubles from Brendon Sheppard and Colter Neel.
Daugherty earned the win after allowing 1 run on 6 hits over 4 innings. Beau Murray tossed an inning of relief – striking out 2 and allowing one unearned run on one hit.
Westwood Baseball 7, Cascade 6
Westwood walked it off in the bottom of the seventh to beat Cascade 7-6 in Manchester Tuesday – giving the Rockets a season sweep of the Champions.
Brady Christian singled, allowing CJ Chavis to score and end the game in the bottom of the seventh.
That completed a big comeback for the Rockets, were down 6-3 going into the bottom of the sixth. Westwood scored 3 in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game.
Tucker Linzey had a triple and a pair of RBIs for the Rockets. Chavis finished with 3 hits and 2 runs scored. Trey Sullivan also banged out 3 hits.
Davion Dycus earned the win in relief. Dycus worked the final 2 innings, allowing 1 earned run while striking out 3.
CHS Red Raider soccer 4, Cascade 0
The Central High boys soccer team pitched its second shutout in as many days – this time in the home opener, beating Cascade 4-0.
Single goals came from four different Raiders: Manny Gonzales, Ethan Sloan, Patrick Brown and Joan Jaimes.
The Raiders will travel to Shelbyville Thursday to open district play.
Coffee Middle Softball 6, Franklin County Middle 2
Coffee Middle scored 5 runs over the final three innings to beat Franklin County 6-2 Tuesday night.
Briley Jernigan had a banner night at the plate – banging out 3 hits, including a double, and knocking in 5.
Jernigan also earned the win in the circle – giving up 2 earned runs over 5.1 innings on 6 hits and four strikeouts.
Coffee County also turned a triple play in this game – started by Briley Apicella pulling in a pop up at first base, then nabbing a runner trying to advance to the plate and then another runner attempting to advance to third.
CHS girls tennis loses 2-5 to Cannon County
Coffee County Central tennis got a singles win from Rylea McNamara 8-1 against Cannon County. Then McNamara and Brayden Tomberlin won a doubles match 9-8. CHS lost all other matches.
CHS Boys tennis wins 5-2 at Cannon County
CHS boys got singles wins from Liam Brown (8-1), Austin Dockery (8-5), Xander Blomquist (8-6) and Olley Todd (8-6). The Raiders then got a doubles win from Brown and Nolan Sussen 8-3 to cap a winning day at Cannon County.