SPORTS ROUNDUP: Tuesday, March 12

CMS Baseball 3, Siegel 12

A six run third inning busted the game wide open for Siegel as Coffee Middle fell to the Cavaliers 12-3 Tuesday – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.

Siegel pounded out 16 hits and forced Coffee County into using five pitchers. Tanner Daugherty was tagged with the loss – allowing 6 runs (only 2 earned) in 2.2 innings of work. Jaxon Pruitt, Mason Floyd, Rylan Abellana and Jordan Henley all pitched. Henley had a clean inning – retiring three straight after entering in the seventh with runners on.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

RBIs came from Jaxon Pruitt, Landyn Stiefel and Kanon Creek.

CHS Baseball 12, La Vergne 2

Coffee County got four RBIs from Cole Pippenger and a solid outing from Brady Daugherty to beat LaVergne 12-2 at Riverdale High School Tuesday.

It was the second win in as many days for the Raiders.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Pippenger continued his recent tear at the plate, finishing with a home run and 4 RBIs.

The Raiders had four other extra base hits: triples from Blake Hillis and Trey Turner and doubles from Brendon Sheppard and Colter Neel.

Daugherty earned the win after allowing 1 run on 6 hits over 4 innings. Beau Murray tossed an inning of relief – striking out 2 and allowing one unearned run on one hit.

Westwood Baseball 7, Cascade 6

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Westwood walked it off in the bottom of the seventh to beat Cascade 7-6 in Manchester Tuesday – giving the Rockets a season sweep of the Champions.

Brady Christian singled, allowing CJ Chavis to score and end the game in the bottom of the seventh.

That completed a big comeback for the Rockets, were down 6-3 going into the bottom of the sixth. Westwood scored 3 in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game.

Tucker Linzey had a triple and a pair of RBIs for the Rockets. Chavis finished with 3 hits and 2 runs scored. Trey Sullivan also banged out 3 hits.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Davion Dycus earned the win in relief. Dycus worked the final 2 innings, allowing 1 earned run while striking out 3.

CHS Red Raider soccer 4, Cascade 0

The Central High boys soccer team pitched its second shutout in as many days – this time in the home opener, beating Cascade 4-0.

Single goals came from four different Raiders: Manny Gonzales, Ethan Sloan, Patrick Brown and Joan Jaimes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Raiders will travel to Shelbyville Thursday to open district play.

Coffee Middle Softball 6, Franklin County Middle 2

Coffee Middle scored 5 runs over the final three innings to beat Franklin County 6-2 Tuesday night.

Briley Jernigan had a banner night at the plate – banging out 3 hits, including a double, and knocking in 5.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jernigan also earned the win in the circle – giving up 2 earned runs over 5.1 innings on 6 hits and four strikeouts.

Coffee County also turned a triple play in this game – started by Briley Apicella pulling in a pop up at first base, then nabbing a runner trying to advance to the plate and then another runner attempting to advance to third.

CHS girls tennis loses 2-5 to Cannon County

Coffee County Central tennis got a singles win from Rylea McNamara 8-1 against Cannon County. Then McNamara and Brayden Tomberlin won a doubles match 9-8. CHS lost all other matches.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CHS Boys tennis wins 5-2 at Cannon County

CHS boys got singles wins from Liam Brown (8-1), Austin Dockery (8-5), Xander Blomquist (8-6) and Olley Todd (8-6). The Raiders then got a doubles win from Brown and Nolan Sussen 8-3 to cap a winning day at Cannon County.