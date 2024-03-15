SPORTS ROUNDUP: Thursday, March 14

COFFEE MIDDLE LADY RAIDER SOFTBALL 3, FRANKLIN COUNTY 1

Coffee Middle scored 2 in the first and held on from there, beating Franklin County 3-1 Thursday night at home.

CMS got two extra base hits in the win: both doubles from Allie Raines and Kenzie Shelton.

Raines finished with a pair of RBIs and a run scored. Shelton scored twice.

Briley Apicella earned the win in the circle, striking out 7 over a complete 7 innings of work. She scattered six hits.

Westwood Baseball 11, Winchester Christian Academy 1

The Westwood Rockets had a comfortable 6-1 lead going into the sixth inning but a explosive 5-run sixth ended the game early with an 11-1 mercy rule.

Westwood outhit Winchester Christian 10-2 on the night.

Davion Dycus had a big day at the plate, picking up 3 RBIs on a couple of hits and two runs scored. Cole Williams also knocked in a pair of runs.

Trey Sullivan had a 3-hit night, knocking in 1 and scoring twice.

CJ Chavis earned the win on the mound for WMS. He struck out 6 over 5 innings while allowing just 2 hits. The only run Winchester Christian scored was unearned.

WESTWOOD SOFTBALL 1, MOORE COUNTY 2

Westwood and Moore County were tied 1-1 all night until the Blue Raiders won the game with the help of an error and a blooper to walk off with a 2-1 win Wednesday night.

Westwood led early on a run from Kylie Evans in the first inning. That was the only scoring for the night for the Lady Rockets. Maddi Scott struck out 9 for the Rockets in the cirlce.