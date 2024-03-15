Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

SPORTS ROUNDUP: Thursday, March 14

Published

Maddi Scott started in the circle for Westwood Monday, March 11, 2024. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM

COFFEE MIDDLE LADY RAIDER SOFTBALL 3, FRANKLIN COUNTY 1

Coffee Middle scored 2 in the first and held on from there, beating Franklin County 3-1 Thursday night at home.

CMS got two extra base hits in the win: both doubles from Allie Raines and Kenzie Shelton.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Raines finished with a pair of RBIs and a run scored. Shelton scored twice.

Briley Apicella earned the win in the circle, striking out 7 over a complete 7 innings of work. She scattered six hits.

Westwood Baseball 11, Winchester Christian Academy 1

The Westwood Rockets had a comfortable 6-1 lead going into the sixth inning but a explosive 5-run sixth ended the game early with an 11-1 mercy rule.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Westwood outhit Winchester Christian 10-2 on the night.

Davion Dycus had a big day at the plate, picking up 3 RBIs on a couple of hits and two runs scored. Cole Williams also knocked in a pair of runs.

Trey Sullivan had a 3-hit night, knocking in 1 and scoring twice.

CJ Chavis earned the win on the mound for WMS. He struck out 6 over 5 innings while allowing just 2 hits. The only run Winchester Christian scored was unearned.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

WESTWOOD SOFTBALL 1, MOORE COUNTY 2

Westwood and Moore County were tied 1-1 all night until the Blue Raiders won the game with the help of an error and a blooper to walk off with a 2-1 win Wednesday night.

Westwood led early on a run from Kylie Evans in the first inning. That was the only scoring for the night for the Lady Rockets. Maddi Scott struck out 9 for the Rockets in the cirlce.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023