SPORTS CALENDAR CHANGES: Middle school basketball changes schedule, wrestling Thursday to be at CMS

There have been a handful of schedule changes, additions and cancellations for the upcoming week. Below are changes to mark on your calendars. Any other games not mentioned continue as scheduled.

Dec 13

Basketball

Rockvale AT Coffee Middle has been cancelled with NO makeup scheduled

Dec. 14

Coffee Middle School girls and boys basketball, along with Westwood girls basketball have added tournament games at Stewarts Creek for Dec. 14, 16 and 17.

4 p.m. – Christiana vs. CMS girls

5:15 p.m.- Whitworth Buchanan vs. WMS girls

Dec 15

6 p.m. – CHS wrestling match will now be at Coffee Middle School. Start time at 6 p.m.

Dec. 16

Basketball

4 pm – Rocky Fork vs. CMS Boys

Dec 17

Basketball

9 am – Stewarts Creek vs. WMS girls

10:15 am – Page vs. CMS Girls

6:30 pm – Stewarts Creek vs. CMS Boys