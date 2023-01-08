Special Called Finance and Safety Committee meetings, Jan. 11

City of Manchester Special Called Finance Committee and Safety Committee meetings will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the City Hall Board Room.
The Finance Committee meeting will be held at 4:00pm; the Safety Committee meeting will follow at 5:30pm. The agendas are in order below.
Finance Committee meeting agenda:
- Approval of Minutes (December 2022)
- RFP for Contracting of Human Resources and Payroll Services
- Two-Week Payroll Cycle
- Bank Fees and Investment of Pooled Cash with CapStar
- Budget Amendment – COLA
- Preventative Maintenance Plan for Recreation Center
- Enterprise Lease/Rental Patrol Vehicles
- Family Counseling Center “Wellness All Around” Program
- Animal Shelter
- Adjourment
Safety Committee meeting agenda:
- Call the Meeting to Order
- Attendance
- Approval of the Minutes
- 12-12-11 Safety Minutes
- Comments from Departments
- Police Department
- Departmental Review
- Police Major Job Description
- Enterprise Leasing Police Vehicles
- Light Tower Policy
- Fire Department
- Departmental Review
- Codes Department
- Departmental Review
- Police Department
- Adjournment