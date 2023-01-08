Special Called Finance and Safety Committee meetings, Jan. 11

City of Manchester Special Called Finance Committee and Safety Committee meetings will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the City Hall Board Room.

The Finance Committee meeting will be held at 4:00pm; the Safety Committee meeting will follow at 5:30pm. The agendas are in order below.

Finance Committee meeting agenda:

Approval of Minutes (December 2022)

RFP for Contracting of Human Resources and Payroll Services

Two-Week Payroll Cycle

Bank Fees and Investment of Pooled Cash with CapStar

Budget Amendment – COLA

Preventative Maintenance Plan for Recreation Center

Enterprise Lease/Rental Patrol Vehicles

Family Counseling Center “Wellness All Around” Program

Animal Shelter

Adjourment

Safety Committee meeting agenda:

Call the Meeting to Order

Attendance

Approval of the Minutes 12-12-11 Safety Minutes

Comments from Departments Police Department Departmental Review Police Major Job Description Enterprise Leasing Police Vehicles Light Tower Policy Fire Department Departmental Review Codes Department Departmental Review

Adjournment