South Jackson Performing Arts Center to donate Balcony seats

Greg Gressel, Executive Director of the South Jackson Performing Arts Center (SJPAC) was a guest recently on Thunder Radio’s interview show, “Connecting Coffee County”.

Mr. Gressel was detailing the renovation plans at SJPAC that includes all new seating. The plan is to start removal of the old seats beginning July 1, 2024. The lower level seats will be available to purchase for those wanting a piece of history. Find more information about that here.

Gressel announced that the Board of SJPAC had been approached by The Fly Arts Center in Shelbyville to purchase the balcony seats. But the Board decided to donate the seats to The Fly: