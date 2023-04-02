South Central Human Resource Agency to Hold Commodity Food Distribution for Coffee County Residents

The South Central Human Resource Agency (SCHRA) has announced that it will be holding a commodity food distribution event for Coffee County residents on May 3, 2023, from 10 AM to 11:30 AM. The distribution will take place at the Ada Wright Center located at 328 N Woodland St, Manchester, TN 37355.

The distribution will be a drive-through event, and participants are asked to remain in their vehicles. SCHRA staff will get the required information needed and place the food in the trunk of the client’s vehicle. Eligibility will be based on total household income that is within the income guidelines. Anyone receiving aid from one of the following programs is eligible for USDA Commodities: SNAP, Families First, SI, LIHEAP, or proof of residency in Public Housing.

Vicki Harris and Joyce Holt, SCHRA Client Advocates, urge those with any questions to call their local SCHRA office at 931-461-0041.

In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy, SCHRA is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410, or call toll-free (866) 632-9992.