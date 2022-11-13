Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Sons of Confederate Veterans dinner meeting, Oct. 27

Published

Maj. Gen. Benjamin F. Cheatham Camp 72 will have their regular dinner meeting at 6:00 P.M., Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Oak Restaurant in Manchester. The meeting will start at 7:00 P.M. Please note that our new meeting date is the 4th Thursday of each month. 

The program will be by our own Jack Carman.  His presentation will be on the battle of Perryville.

Meetings are open to the general public and all War Between the States buffs have a special invitation for the program. 

Membership in the Sons of Confederate Veterans is open to all males 12 years of age and above who had an ancestor that served honorably in the Confederate Armed Forces or the Confederate Congress and can prove kinship either lineal or collaterally. Help is available to anyone interested in finding and proving kinship.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022