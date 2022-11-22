Sons of Confederate Veterans dinner meeting, Nov. 26

Maj. Gen. Benjamin F. Cheatham Camp 72 will have their regular dinner meeting at 6:00 PM, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Oak Restaurant in Manchester. The meeting will start at 7:00 PM. Please note that the new meeting date is the 4th Thursday of each month.

The program will be by Jack Carman. His presentation will be on the battle of Perryville.

Meetings are open to the general public and all War Between the States buffs have a special invitation for the program.

Membership in the Sons of Confederate Veterans is open to all males 12 years of age and above who had an ancestor that served honorably in the Confederate Armed Forces or the Confederate Congress and can prove kinship either lineal or collaterally. Help is available to anyone interested in finding and proving kinship.