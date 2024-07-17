Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Some Manchester City Employees experienced a glitch when new health insurance plan kicked in June 30th

Published

Manchester City Employees were previously covered by a Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plan; and their new health insurance plan is also with Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The new coverage plan went into effect June 30, 2024 and some employees experienced glitches in that coverage.

David Young, with Bush Insurance, explained to Thunder Radio that about 20% of City Employees did not have their plan updated within the Blue Cross and Blue Shield system. Mr. Young assured us that Blue Cross and Blue Shield has corrected the issue and that all employees were covered from the start date of June 30th and now the Blue Cross and Blue Shield system records reflect that.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023