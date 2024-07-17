Some Manchester City Employees experienced a glitch when new health insurance plan kicked in June 30th

Manchester City Employees were previously covered by a Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plan; and their new health insurance plan is also with Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The new coverage plan went into effect June 30, 2024 and some employees experienced glitches in that coverage.

David Young, with Bush Insurance, explained to Thunder Radio that about 20% of City Employees did not have their plan updated within the Blue Cross and Blue Shield system. Mr. Young assured us that Blue Cross and Blue Shield has corrected the issue and that all employees were covered from the start date of June 30th and now the Blue Cross and Blue Shield system records reflect that.