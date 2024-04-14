SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders win two weekend district games

After the rain cleared the CHS Lady Raider bats were eager to get back to work.

The Lady Raiders (11-5 overall) combined to outscored Warren County and Shelbyville 26-2 in a pair of District 9-4A wins Friday and Saturday, respectively.

LADY RAIDERS 12, WARREN COUNTY 2

Coffee County peppered 17 hits against Warren County pitching in a 12-2 trouncing at Warren County Friday night.

It was death by 1,000 cuts as all 17 hits were singles.

Savannah Cooper knocked in 4 runs on a pair of hits and scored one herself. Ella Arnold and Chesnie Cox each ripped 3 hits – Arnold knocked in 3.

Lily Norman struck out 12 batters in the circle while walking 5 and scattering 3 hits.

LADY RAIDERS 14, SHELBYVILLE 0

Coffee County scored multiple runs in every inning to throttle Shelbyville 14-0 at home Saturday afternoon – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio

It was a doubles day for Coffee County. Savannah Cooper and Willow Carden each launched a pair of doubles while Chesnie Cox and Ella Arnold each added one. Jalyn Moran picked up a triple and knocked in 3 runs in the process.

Lily Norman pitched 4 innings of 1-hit ball and struck out 6 to get the win.

Yeidy Cruz preserved the shutout with an inning of scoreless ball that included a 6-4-3 doubled play from Maggie Montgomery to Riley Phillips to Willow Carden to end the game.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

April 16th – Home vs Columbia

April 17th – @ Chatt Christian

April 18th – Home vs Warren

April 19th and 20th – Border Battle at Lincoln County

April 21st – @ Lincoln

April 22nd – Home vs Lincoln (Senior Night)

April 23rd – @ Columbia

April 24th – @ Shelbyville

April 26-27th – Coffee Classic

April 29th – @ Gordonsville