SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders to open district tournament at home Friday

Coffee County Central softball finished the regular season as the no. 2 seed in District 9-4A and will open the district tournament on Friday.
The top two seeds – Lincoln and Coffee County – receive first round BYE.
The Lady Raiders will play the winner of Columbia and Shelbyville at 6 p.m. Friday at Terry Floyd Field in Manchester. CHS swept Shelbyville in the regular season and split with Columbia.
The tournament is double elimination with the championship game 1 set for Wednesday, May 8 and the if-necessary game for Thursday, May 9. See the full bracket below.
Friday’s game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio WMSR – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.