SOFTBALL – Lady Raiders thump Shelbyville 12-0 to complete season sweep

The bottom half of the Coffee County order did the majority of the damage Wednesday night in Shelbyville.
Batters 5 through 9 scored 10 of Coffee County’s 12 runs while Kaitlyn Davis and Lily Norman combined to pitch a shutout in a 12-0 win.
It was a slow start. Coffee County busted the 0-0 tie with a 6-run top of the fourth inning – aided by a couple of Shelbyville errors on well-placed Lady Raider bunts. They added 1 more in the sixth and 5 in the seventh.
(THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO! CLICK HERE FOR THE BROADCAST REPLAY!)
Coffee County outhit the Eaglettes 10-3. Willow Carden knocked in 3 runs at the top of the order and Madison Pruitt knocked in 2, including one on a bunt.
Carden and Jalyn Moran doubled.
Kaitlyn Davis earned the win in the circle. Davis was sharp, only allowing 2 hits – both infield singles. She walked one and struck out 9 through 5 innings. Freshman Lily Norman cleaned things up, tossing 2 scoreless innings while allowing a hit and striking out 3.
The win makes CHS 3-0 against Shelbyville, outscoring the Eaglettes 37-1 in those three games.
Coffee County is scheduled to travel to Franklin County at 7 p.m. Thursday weather permitting. You can hear that game live on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM, AM 1320, Manchester Go and thunder1320.com.
PHOTOS BELOW FROM WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26, 2023. PHOTOS BY HOLLY PETERSON, THUNDER RADIO WMSR.