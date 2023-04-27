SOFTBALL – Lady Raiders thump Shelbyville 12-0 to complete season sweep

The bottom half of the Coffee County order did the majority of the damage Wednesday night in Shelbyville.

Batters 5 through 9 scored 10 of Coffee County’s 12 runs while Kaitlyn Davis and Lily Norman combined to pitch a shutout in a 12-0 win.

It was a slow start. Coffee County busted the 0-0 tie with a 6-run top of the fourth inning – aided by a couple of Shelbyville errors on well-placed Lady Raider bunts. They added 1 more in the sixth and 5 in the seventh.

Coffee County outhit the Eaglettes 10-3. Willow Carden knocked in 3 runs at the top of the order and Madison Pruitt knocked in 2, including one on a bunt.

Carden and Jalyn Moran doubled.

Kaitlyn Davis earned the win in the circle. Davis was sharp, only allowing 2 hits – both infield singles. She walked one and struck out 9 through 5 innings. Freshman Lily Norman cleaned things up, tossing 2 scoreless innings while allowing a hit and striking out 3.

The win makes CHS 3-0 against Shelbyville, outscoring the Eaglettes 37-1 in those three games.

Coffee County is scheduled to travel to Franklin County at 7 p.m. Thursday weather permitting. You can hear that game live on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM, AM 1320, Manchester Go and thunder1320.com.