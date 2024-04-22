Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders suffer first regular season district loss in 5 years

Published

Kara Wheeler

Nothing went right for Coffee County Sunday afternoon at Lincoln County.

And nearly everything Lincoln County did worked.

The Falcons blasted three home runs, including a pair from Hallie Meeks and Coffee County managed just one hit in a 15-1 District 9-4A run-rule loss for the Lady Raiders.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lincoln County ended the game before it really started with a 6-run bottom of the first inning, powered by a 3-run home run by Meeks.

Coffee County helped out with 3 errors.

Lily Norman was hit with the loss, allowing 11 runs (8 earned) over 3 innings on 11 hits.

Paisley Campbell had the only hit for Coffee County and she came around to score on an error.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The loss was the first regular season district loss for Coffee County softball since a 5-0 loss to Lawrence County on April 28, 2019 – a span that covered 35 straight regular season district wins. It was the first run-rule district loss since an 11-1 loss to Lawrence County on April 12, 2016.

Coffee County will get a chance at revenge Monday. Lincoln County will travel to Manchester for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. It will be senior night and festivities will begin at approximately 6 p.m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023