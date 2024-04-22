SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders suffer first regular season district loss in 5 years

Nothing went right for Coffee County Sunday afternoon at Lincoln County.

And nearly everything Lincoln County did worked.

The Falcons blasted three home runs, including a pair from Hallie Meeks and Coffee County managed just one hit in a 15-1 District 9-4A run-rule loss for the Lady Raiders.

Lincoln County ended the game before it really started with a 6-run bottom of the first inning, powered by a 3-run home run by Meeks.

Coffee County helped out with 3 errors.

Lily Norman was hit with the loss, allowing 11 runs (8 earned) over 3 innings on 11 hits.

Paisley Campbell had the only hit for Coffee County and she came around to score on an error.

The loss was the first regular season district loss for Coffee County softball since a 5-0 loss to Lawrence County on April 28, 2019 – a span that covered 35 straight regular season district wins. It was the first run-rule district loss since an 11-1 loss to Lawrence County on April 12, 2016.

Coffee County will get a chance at revenge Monday. Lincoln County will travel to Manchester for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. It will be senior night and festivities will begin at approximately 6 p.m.