SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders spank Tullahoma 20-6

Madison Pruitt tosses the ball back to the infield after snagging a flyball against Tullahoma on Sunday, March 17, 2024. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM

Coffee County mashed 14 hits and took 11 walks issued by Tullahoma pitching to pound the Lady Cats 20-6 Sunday afternoon in Tullahoma – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.

Coffee County led from the start – taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning when a Paisley Campbell groundout scored Ella Arnold. From there Coffee County scored every inning – including 6 in the third and 8 in the fifth inning.

Willow Carden and Chesnie Cox each knocked in three runs for the Lady Raiders. Carden collected two of her RBIs on a double.

Kara Wheeler, Maggie Montgomery and Savannah Cooper also doubled for CHS in the win.

Sophomore Lily Norman earned the win in the circle on her birthday. Norman allowed 3 earned on six hits over three innings. She struck out 5 and walked 1.

Katelyn Anderson mopped up the final two innings of the run-rule shortened win – allowing 3 earned on six hits.

The win moves Coffee County to 3-0 on the season. The Lady Raiders were scheduled to host Lincoln County in a District 9-4A rivalry Monday, but weather has postponed that game until April 3rd. Now the Lady Raiders’ next game will be Tuesday, March 19 at Spring Hill.

OTHER SCHEDULING NOTES

The April 10 game against Eagleville is now a home game and the April 22 game against Eagleville will be a road game.

