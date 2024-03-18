SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders spank Tullahoma 20-6

Coffee County mashed 14 hits and took 11 walks issued by Tullahoma pitching to pound the Lady Cats 20-6 Sunday afternoon in Tullahoma – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.

Coffee County led from the start – taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning when a Paisley Campbell groundout scored Ella Arnold. From there Coffee County scored every inning – including 6 in the third and 8 in the fifth inning.

Willow Carden and Chesnie Cox each knocked in three runs for the Lady Raiders. Carden collected two of her RBIs on a double.

Kara Wheeler, Maggie Montgomery and Savannah Cooper also doubled for CHS in the win.

Sophomore Lily Norman earned the win in the circle on her birthday. Norman allowed 3 earned on six hits over three innings. She struck out 5 and walked 1.

Katelyn Anderson mopped up the final two innings of the run-rule shortened win – allowing 3 earned on six hits.

The win moves Coffee County to 3-0 on the season. The Lady Raiders were scheduled to host Lincoln County in a District 9-4A rivalry Monday, but weather has postponed that game until April 3rd. Now the Lady Raiders’ next game will be Tuesday, March 19 at Spring Hill.

OTHER SCHEDULING NOTES