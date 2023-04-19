Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders set to host annual Coffee County Classic this weekend

Published

This weekend promises to offer some quality fast pitch softball in Manchester – if weather doesn’t get in the way.

There are 25 varsity games scheduled and five junior varsity games set to take place on four fields over 2 days Friday and Saturday April 21 and 22 in the annual Coffee County Classic hosted by the CHS Lady Raider softball team.

The Lady Raiders are scheduled to play four varsity games. CHS will play Baylor at 4:30 p.m. Friday and Wilson Central at 8:10 p.m. Friday at the high school field.

Saturday morning, the Lady Raiders will take on Riverdale at 10 a.m. at Dave King Park Field #6 before facing off with Giles County at 5:20 p.m. at the high school field.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The CHS junior varsity will play Blackman at 6:15 p.m Friday on Field 9 at Dave King Park and then the JV will take on Forrest at 11:45 a.m. Saturday – also on Field 9.

Games are weather permitting. Rain is in the forecast Friday afternoon into Friday night and Saturday morning. Follow Thunder Radio on social media or on air for updates.

FULL SCHEDULE

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023