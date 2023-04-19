SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders set to host annual Coffee County Classic this weekend

This weekend promises to offer some quality fast pitch softball in Manchester – if weather doesn’t get in the way.

There are 25 varsity games scheduled and five junior varsity games set to take place on four fields over 2 days Friday and Saturday April 21 and 22 in the annual Coffee County Classic hosted by the CHS Lady Raider softball team.

The Lady Raiders are scheduled to play four varsity games. CHS will play Baylor at 4:30 p.m. Friday and Wilson Central at 8:10 p.m. Friday at the high school field.

Saturday morning, the Lady Raiders will take on Riverdale at 10 a.m. at Dave King Park Field #6 before facing off with Giles County at 5:20 p.m. at the high school field.

The CHS junior varsity will play Blackman at 6:15 p.m Friday on Field 9 at Dave King Park and then the JV will take on Forrest at 11:45 a.m. Saturday – also on Field 9.

Games are weather permitting. Rain is in the forecast Friday afternoon into Friday night and Saturday morning. Follow Thunder Radio on social media or on air for updates.

FULL SCHEDULE