SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders secure region tournament spot

Published

Willow Carden

Coffee County softball did what it needed to do Thursday night in Fayetteville.

The Lady Raiders beat Columbia 10-5 in the loser’s bracket finals to secure a spot in the district title and, more importantly, earn a region bid next week.

The Lady Raiders went on to lose to Lincoln County 13-3 in the championship game Thursday night.

COFFEE COUNTY 10, COLUMBIA 5

Coffee County jumped all over Columbia with a 5 run bottom of the first inning to put the game away early.

The Lady Raiders managed 4 extra base hits in the win – a 3-run home run from Willow Carden to go along with doubles for Ella Arnold, Paisley Campbell and Savannah Cooper.

Arnold knocked in a pair with her double. Jalyn Moran also knocked in two.

Lily Norman got the win in the circle. She allowed 5 runs, all over the last 3 innings.

COFFEE COUNTY 3, LINCOLN COUNTY 13

Coffee County cut the deficit to 5-3 in the top of the fourth inning on a two-run inside the park home run by Ella Arnold.

But the Falcons answered with 6 in the fourth and eventually pulled away for a 13-3 win over the Lady Raiders.

Willow Carden had a solo home run in the loss for the Lady Raiders. It was the third time they were run-ruled by the Falcons this year.

Haleigh Skipper was hit with the loss for CHS. She fought through 3 innings in the circle and only allowed 3 earned runs on 7 hits.

Coffee County would have needed to beat Lincoln County twice to win the championship out of the loser’s bracket.

CHS will travel in the region semi-finals Monday.

