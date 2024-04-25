SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders roll over Shelbyville; will host Chick-fil-A Classic this weekend

Coffee County softball rolled over Shelbyville Wednesday night, piling up 12 hits in a 14-1 run-rule shortened win.

Paisley Campbell was a single shy of the cycle in the win – ripping a home run, triple and a double to go along with 4 RBIs and a couple of runs scored.

Madison Pruitt had her second two-double game in a week and Kara Wheeler also got adouble.

Haleigh Skipper went all 5 innings in the circle and allowed just 1 run on 1 hit while striking out 7.

CHICK-FIL-A CLASSIC THIS WEEKEND IN MANCHESTER

There have been schedule changes to this weekend’s Coffee County Classic – served up by Manchester Chick-Fil-A.

Complete schedule below:

VARSITY SCHEDULE FRIDAY

4:30 p.m. Baylor vs. Giles (CHS Field)

4:30 p.m. Boyd vs. Warren (Dave King Field 6)

6:20 p.m. Baylor vs. Coffee (CHS Field)

6:20 p.m. Boyd vs. Marion (Dave King Field 6)

8:10 p.m. Giles vs. Coffee (CHS Field)

VARSITY SCHEDULE SATURDAY

10 a.m. Baylor vs. Marion (Dave King Field 6)

10 a.m. Boyd vs Giles (Dave King Field 7)

11:50 a.m. Baylor vs CAK (Dave King Field 6)

11:50 a.m. Boyd vs. Coffee (Dave King Field 7)

1:40 p.m. Chatt vs. CAK (Dave King Field 6)

1:40 p.m. Giles vs. Marion (Dave King Field 7)

3:30 p.m. Boyd vs. CAK (Dave King Field 6)

3:30 p.m. Chatt vs. Marion (Dave King Field 7)

JUNIOR VARSITY SCHEDULE FRIDAY

3:30 p.m. Riverdale vs. Collierville (Dave King Field 7)

5:00 p.m. Blackman vs. Coffee County (Dave King Field 7)

6:30 p.m. Blackman vs. Collierville (Dave King Field 7)

JUNIOR VARSITY SCHEDULE SATURDAY

9:15 a.m. Riverdale vs. Coffee County (CHS Field)

10:35 p .m. Riverdale vs. Warren (CHS Field)

12:05 p.m. Blackman vs. Collierville (CHS Field)

1:25 p.m. Blackman vs. Warren (CHS Field)