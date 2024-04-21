SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders go 1-3 at LC Border Battle

Coffee County softball went 1-3 at the Lincoln County Border Battle Friday and Saturday – scoring only 4 runs in 4 games.

COFFEE COUNTY 3, STEWARTS CREEK 2

The Lady Raiders gave up 2 in the bottom of the sixth but held on for a 3-2 win Friday over Stewarts Creek.

Lily Norman struck out back to back batters with the tying run on second base to end the game. Norman got the win in the circle.

Jalyn Moran lifted her 5th home run of the year and knocked in a pair of runs.

FORREST 5, LADY RAIDERS 0

Coffee County fell behind 4-0 in the first and had as many errors (2) as they did hits in a 5-0 shutout loss.

Maggie Montgomery had both CHS hits – a pair of singles.

Yeidy Cruz allowed 3 earned over 4 innings in the loss.

ARDMORE 8, LADY RAIDERS 1

Only 2 of Ardmore’s 8 runs were earned thanks to 5 Lady Raider errors in a 8-1 loss for Coffee County.

CHS scattered 5 hits at the plate. Taylor McBride got the start at catcher and knocked in the only run for Coffee County.

GILES COUNTY 8, LADY RAIDERS 0

Cara Newlin had the lone Coffee County hit (a single) in an 8-0 shutout loss to Giles County.

A pair of Coffee County errors were costly, as well.

Yeidy Cruz was hit with the loss after allowing 4 earned over 2.1 innings and striking out 4.

Kaylee Buckley tossed the final 1.2 innings and allowed 4 unearned while striking out 2.