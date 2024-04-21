Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders go 1-3 at LC Border Battle

Published

Jalyn Moran

Coffee County softball went 1-3 at the Lincoln County Border Battle Friday and Saturday – scoring only 4 runs in 4 games.

COFFEE COUNTY 3, STEWARTS CREEK 2

The Lady Raiders gave up 2 in the bottom of the sixth but held on for a 3-2 win Friday over Stewarts Creek.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lily Norman struck out back to back batters with the tying run on second base to end the game. Norman got the win in the circle.

Jalyn Moran lifted her 5th home run of the year and knocked in a pair of runs.

FORREST 5, LADY RAIDERS 0

Coffee County fell behind 4-0 in the first and had as many errors (2) as they did hits in a 5-0 shutout loss.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Maggie Montgomery had both CHS hits – a pair of singles.

Yeidy Cruz allowed 3 earned over 4 innings in the loss.

ARDMORE 8, LADY RAIDERS 1

Only 2 of Ardmore’s 8 runs were earned thanks to 5 Lady Raider errors in a 8-1 loss for Coffee County.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CHS scattered 5 hits at the plate. Taylor McBride got the start at catcher and knocked in the only run for Coffee County.

GILES COUNTY 8, LADY RAIDERS 0

Cara Newlin had the lone Coffee County hit (a single) in an 8-0 shutout loss to Giles County.

A pair of Coffee County errors were costly, as well.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Yeidy Cruz was hit with the loss after allowing 4 earned over 2.1 innings and striking out 4.

Kaylee Buckley tossed the final 1.2 innings and allowed 4 unearned while striking out 2.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023