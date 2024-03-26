Connect with us

SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders go 1-2 in first day at Gulf Shores

CHS Senior Riley Phillips (Wednesday, March 13, 2024) -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Coffee County softball opened play in Gulf Shores, Alabama with 3 games Monday.

LADY RAIDERS 1, HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE 2

Neither team had the bats going for an 8 a.m. start – but Hewitt-Trussville managed to wake theirs up a little more.

Coffee County pushed across 1 run on just 1 hit in a 2-1 loss.

Lily Norman was saddled with the tough-luck loss despite only allowing 2 earned on 3 hits over 4 innings.

WICKSBURG 7, LADY RAIDERS 2

Coffee County saw a 2-1 third inning lead dissipate into a 7-2 loss after allowing 6 unanswered.

Two Lady Raider errors were costly. Yeity Cruz allowed 5 runs – only 2 earned – in 3.1 innings of work. Cara Newlin allowed a pair of earned runs in .2 innings.

Offensively, the Lady Raiders got doubles out of Jalyn Moran and Riley Phillips. Paisley Campbell knocked in a run on a hit and Phillips also plated one. Savannah Cooper and Moran scored runs for the Lady Raiders.

The loss was the fourth straight for CHS.

NORMAL UNIVERSITY 1, LADY RAIDERS 5

Coffee County ripped 9 hits – including a double from Maggie Montgomery and a triple from Chesnie Cox to salvage at least one win Monday.

Madison Pruitt and Hayleigh Skipper eached earned RBIs.

Lily Norman had a 3-hit day at the plate. Norman earned the win in the circle – striking out 5 and scattering 5 hits.

