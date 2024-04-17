Connect with us

Sports

SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders get home win over Columbia

Published

Chesnie Cox fires the ball back into the infield after a Columbia base hit Tuesday, April 16, 2024. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR 107.9 FM

Coffee County pounded out 13 hits – including 4 from Paisley Campbell – and put up 4 insurance runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to pull away from Columbia 9-2 Tuesday night in Manchester.

The Lady Raiders had a 5-2 lead entering the sixth and really busted things open on 2-RBI triple by Ella Arnold to score Chesnie Cox and Willow Carden.

Seven of Coffee County’s hits were of the extra variety – including home runs from Channah Gannon and Jalyn Moran to go along with Arnold’s triple, 2 doubles by Campbell, and a double apiece from Willow Carden and Arnold.

The strong offense was more than enough support for sophomore pitcher Lilly Norman, who struck out 10 and scattered 4 hits over 7 innings in the win. She allowed 1 earned run.

Two of Columbia’s 4 hits came from Tennessee signee Saviya Morgan, who had a double and an RBI.

The Lady Raiders (12-5) will travel to Chattanooga Christian for a non-district game Wednesday before returning home to host Warren County Thursday.

