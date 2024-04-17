SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders get home win over Columbia

Coffee County pounded out 13 hits – including 4 from Paisley Campbell – and put up 4 insurance runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to pull away from Columbia 9-2 Tuesday night in Manchester.

The Lady Raiders had a 5-2 lead entering the sixth and really busted things open on 2-RBI triple by Ella Arnold to score Chesnie Cox and Willow Carden.

Seven of Coffee County’s hits were of the extra variety – including home runs from Channah Gannon and Jalyn Moran to go along with Arnold’s triple, 2 doubles by Campbell, and a double apiece from Willow Carden and Arnold.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The strong offense was more than enough support for sophomore pitcher Lilly Norman, who struck out 10 and scattered 4 hits over 7 innings in the win. She allowed 1 earned run.

Two of Columbia’s 4 hits came from Tennessee signee Saviya Morgan, who had a double and an RBI.

The Lady Raiders (12-5) will travel to Chattanooga Christian for a non-district game Wednesday before returning home to host Warren County Thursday.