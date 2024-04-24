SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders fall to Lions on the road

It has been a roller coaster few days for Lady Raider softball in District 9-4A play.

After getting run-ruled in a district game for the first time in 8 years on Sunday, the Lady Raiders bounced back to beat that same team (Lincoln County) 10-2 Monday before a 3-2 loss Tuesday night at Columbia.

The Lady Raiders lost despite outhitting the Lady Lions 8 to 4, including 3 doubles from Willow Carden, who had a 4-hit night.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Not many other Lady Raiders were able to get the bats going, though. CHS scattered four singles from Ella Arnold (2), Savannah Cooper and Maggie Montgomery. Arnold knocked in both Coffee County runs, coming in the third and fifth innings.

Columbia scored in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead and held on.

Carden hit her third double of the game with two outs on the seventh to give CHS a shot at the tie. But she wasn’t able to get home.

Lily Norman was hit with the loss in the circle. Norman allowed 3 runs (2 earned) on 4 hits and 3 walks. She struck out 5 Lion batters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CHS falls to 6-2 in district play and will wrap up regular season district play Wednesday night in Shelbyville.