SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders fall into loser’s bracket after 12-1 loss to Lincoln County

FAYETTEVILLE — Baserunning mistakes cost Coffee County early and big bats came alive for Lincoln County late Monday as the Lady Raiders lost to Lincoln County 12-1 in the winner’s bracket of the District 9-4A Tournament.

The Lady Raiders shot themselves in the foot with base running mistakes in the first, third and fourth innings. Lincoln County turned three double plays, two on fly outs and another time catching two runners trying to steal when the Lady Raiders had runners on the corners with no outs.

Trailing 6-1 in the top of the sixth, Coffee County loaded the bases with one out but a flyout and strikeout ended the inning. The Falcons scored 6 in the bottom of the sixth, including a pair of home runs to end the game early via run rule. It is the second time this year the Lady Raider have lost to the Falcons via run rule this season. Sandwiched in the middle of those losses was a dominant 10-2 win for CHS over the Falcons.

The lone run scored for CHS came in the third inning when Ella Arnold reached on a hit by pitch and eventually scored on a Willow Carden fielder’s choice.

The Lady Raiders will now play in the loser’s bracket finals at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln County. They must win that game to advance to the championship and secure a region bid. The winner of the loser’s bracket finals would need to beat Lincoln County twice to win the district.