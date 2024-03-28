SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders drop finale at Gulf Shores

Coffee County scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth but came up just short in a 4-3 loss to the Deshler Tigers Wednesday.

It was the final game the Lady Raiders played in the Gulf Shores Classic in Alabama.

Jalyn Moran and Paisley Campbell each homered in the game. Moran also doubled in the loss. Campbell knocked in a pair of runs with her deep ball.

Katelyn Anderson was hit with the loss after allowing 4 earned in 3 innings.

Lily Norman tossed 2 innings of 1-hit relief.

The Lady Raiders gets some off days before two big district games next week – at Warren County Tuesday and at home against Lincoln County Wednesday, April 3.