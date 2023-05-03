Connect with us

SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders close regular season with sweep of Franklin County

Published

Alivia Reel

Two rain postponements earlier in the season forced Coffee County and Franklin County into a 5-inning double-header Tuesday in Winchester.

Coffee County took care of business in a pair of decisive wins: 21-0 and 14-2.

Lady Raiders 21, Franklin County 0

Coffee County had 11 hits and Franklin County had 9 defensive errors in a 21-0 Lady Raider win in 3 innings.

Paisley Campbell knocked in 4 runs in the win and Savannah Cooper had 3 RBI. Cooper had a pair of doubles. Ella Arnold and Katelyn Anderson also doubled for Coffee County.

Anderson earned the win – pitching 3 innings and striking out 5 while allowing just one hit.

Lady Raiders 14, Franklin County 2

Nine different Lady Raiders had an RBI in game 2 – another blowout, this time 14-2.

Franklin County pitchers issued 8 walks and hit 5 Lady Raider batters. Coffee County only had 4 hits. But those walks, hit batters and 4 Rebelette errors allowed Coffee County to pull away. Jalyn Moran had 2 of Coffee County’s 4 hits. Ava McIntosh and Kara Wheeler had the others.

Lily Norman earned the win in the circle. She scattered 3 hits and allowed 1 earned run while striking out 10.

The Lady Raiders will open the district tournament at home Thursday against the same Rebelette team they beat twice Tuesday – first pitch is set for 6 p.m. and you can hear the game live on Thunder Radio WMSR – 107.9 FM, AM 1320, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.

