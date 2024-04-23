SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders bounce back, roll over Lincoln County

One day after taking the program’s worst district loss in over 8 years, the Coffee County softball team bounced back and thumped Lincoln County 10-2 Monday afternoon at Terry Floyd Field in Manchester.

The Lady Raiders took a 4-2 lead and busted the game wide open with a 6-run bottom of the fifth. CHS outhit Lincoln County 13-5 – just one day after mustering only 1 hit.

Savannah Cooper launched a 2-run home run in that big fifth inning – part of a 3-hit, 4 RBI day for Cooper.

Jalyn Moran, Kara Wheeler, Maggie Montgomery and Paisley Campbell all doubled in the win.