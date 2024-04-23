Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders bounce back, roll over Lincoln County

Published

Willow Carden

One day after taking the program’s worst district loss in over 8 years, the Coffee County softball team bounced back and thumped Lincoln County 10-2 Monday afternoon at Terry Floyd Field in Manchester.

The Lady Raiders took a 4-2 lead and busted the game wide open with a 6-run bottom of the fifth. CHS outhit Lincoln County 13-5 – just one day after mustering only 1 hit.

Savannah Cooper launched a 2-run home run in that big fifth inning – part of a 3-hit, 4 RBI day for Cooper.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jalyn Moran, Kara Wheeler, Maggie Montgomery and Paisley Campbell all doubled in the win.

Lily Norman bounced back from a rough Sunday outing to go the distance, allowing just 1 earned run over 7 innings. She scattered 5 hits and struck out 5.

Lilee Scott
Riley Phillips
Kara Wheeler
Chesnie Cox
Madison Pruitt

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023