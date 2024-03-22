SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders blowout Mt. Juliet to open Warrior Classic

Coffee County ripped 14 hits – including three apiece from Ella Arnold and Savannah Cooper – in a 12-4 win over Mt. Juliet in the Warrior Classic Thursday in Murfreesboro.

CHS scored 3 in the first and never trailed.

Arnold, Cooper and Kara Wheeler all doubled. Willow Carden picked up a triple in the win.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Paisley Campbell collected 3 RBI on one hit and a walk.

Lily Norman earned the win in the circle. Norman allowed 3 earned on 5 hits, 4 walks and 5 strikeouts.

CHS is now 5-0 on the season. They will play Huntsville at noon Friday and Gibbs at 2 p.m. Friday – both games in Murfreesboro.