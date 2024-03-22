Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders blowout Mt. Juliet to open Warrior Classic

Published

Kara Wheeler

Coffee County ripped 14 hits – including three apiece from Ella Arnold and Savannah Cooper – in a 12-4 win over Mt. Juliet in the Warrior Classic Thursday in Murfreesboro.

CHS scored 3 in the first and never trailed.

Arnold, Cooper and Kara Wheeler all doubled. Willow Carden picked up a triple in the win.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Paisley Campbell collected 3 RBI on one hit and a walk.

Lily Norman earned the win in the circle. Norman allowed 3 earned on 5 hits, 4 walks and 5 strikeouts.

CHS is now 5-0 on the season. They will play Huntsville at noon Friday and Gibbs at 2 p.m. Friday – both games in Murfreesboro.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023