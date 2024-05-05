Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders blast past Columbia, advance to winner bracket finals

Published

Jalyn Moran

Coffee County launched four home runs in the first round of the District 9-4A tournament Friday to beat visiting Columbia 7-2.

CHS got dingers from Jalyn Moran, Maggie Montgomery, Paisley Campbell and Savannah Cooper in the win, which featured a 5 run bottom of the fourth inning. Columbia scored 2 in the top of the first and carried a 2-1 lead until the bottom of the fourth.

Lily Norman earned the win in the circle, striking out 8 and scattering 5 hits over 6 innings of work.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Lady Raiders will now play Lincoln County in the winner’s bracket finals at 6 p.m. Monday in Fayetteville. That game can be heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023