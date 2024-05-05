SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders blast past Columbia, advance to winner bracket finals

Coffee County launched four home runs in the first round of the District 9-4A tournament Friday to beat visiting Columbia 7-2.

CHS got dingers from Jalyn Moran, Maggie Montgomery, Paisley Campbell and Savannah Cooper in the win, which featured a 5 run bottom of the fourth inning. Columbia scored 2 in the top of the first and carried a 2-1 lead until the bottom of the fourth.

Lily Norman earned the win in the circle, striking out 8 and scattering 5 hits over 6 innings of work.

The Lady Raiders will now play Lincoln County in the winner’s bracket finals at 6 p.m. Monday in Fayetteville. That game can be heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM.