SOFTBALL: Lady Raider season ends in region semi-finals

Coffee County softball program’s dominant run of consecutive trips to the TSSAA Spring Fling State Tournaments has ended at three straight.

The 2024 Lady Raider season came to a close Monday night in a 10-4 loss to Nolensville in the Region 5-4A semi-finals – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM and 1320 AM.

Nolensville scored 3 in the bottom of the second and never gave up the lead.

Coffee County cut the deficit to 1 in the top of the third with a pair of runs then added 2 more in the fifth inning. But CHS was never able to take the lead.

Madison Pruitt and Chesnie Cox at the bottom of the order each reached base twice and scored twice for Coffee County’s only runs. Cox drove in a run and Willow Carden drove in a pair from her lead off spot. Jalyn Moran knocked in one on a sacrifice fly in the third inning.

Nolensville only had a pair of extra base hits in its 10-run effort but they were big ones – a 3-RBI double and a two-run home run. The Knights also took advantage of 9 free passes issued by CHS starter Lily Norman (8 walks, 1 HBP).

Norman was tagged with the loss after allowing 9 earned on 8 hits.

Coffee County finishes the season 19-16 overall. It will be the first time the Lady Raiders have not gone to the state tournament since the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.