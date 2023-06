Two Coffee County Central Lady Raider softball players have earned All Midstate honors from Main Street Preps.

Kaitlyn Davis, a 2023 graduate, was named to the All Midstate Second team as a pitcher. Davis posted a 24-5 record in the circle with a 1.43 ERA this spring, including 181 strikeouts to just 28 walks over 157 innings pitched.

Junior Chesnie Cox was named to the All Midstate Third team after posting a .488 average with 38 runs scored and 17 stolen bases.