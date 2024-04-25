Connect with us

SOFTBALL: Coffee Middle scores two late to beat Stewarts Creek

CMS Lady Raider softball players during their home opener Monday, March 11, 2024. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Coffee Middle softball saw an 8-2 lead disappear and then scored two runs late to get a walk-off 10-9 win over Stewarts Creek Wednesday afternoon.

Stewarts Creek scored 6 in the fifth inning to take a 1 run lead.

Then CMS handled business. Briley Jernigan doubled to score Allie Raines in the bottom of the sixth and tie the game in the bottom of the sixth and then Kenzie Shelton scored on an error in the seventh go give CMS the win.

Errors by Coffee Middle made the game a bit more interesting than it should have been. The Lady Raiders allowed only 1 earned run thanks to 5 errors.

