SOFTBALL: Coffee Middle overcomes slow start, gets road win over Warren County

Coffee County Middle overcame a 4-run first inning by Warren County and 4 defensive errors in a 10-6 road win over the Pioneers Thursday.

CMS held Warren County to just 2 runs after the first and came back with 2 in the third and four in the fourth. The Lady Raiders added 3 insurance runs in the sixth inning.

Briley Jernigan, Genna Sadler and Phoenix Jones all doubled in the win. Sadler finished with 2 hits, 2 RBIs and a run scored. Briley Apicella and Bailey Hale knocked in a pair.

Briley Jernigan earned the win for CMS in relief. Warren County touched up Apicella for 4 runs in a third of an inning. Jernigan went the final 6.2 innings and struck out 10, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits.

Coffee Middle moves to 4-2 win the win.