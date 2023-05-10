Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

SOFTBALL: Coffee Middle bounces Blackman, 2 wins from state tournament

Published

Trailing 3-2 going into the fifth inning, Coffee Middle’s Lady Raider softball team scored 5 runs over the last 3 innings, including a 3-run sixth to beat Blackman in the first round of the TMSAA Sectional Softball Tournament Tuesday.

A double and a pair of RBIs from Maggie Montgomery and 3 singles and an RBI from Madi Scott helped to pave the way for the Lady Raiders.

Scott picked up the win, allowing 3 runs (0 earned) over 7 innings while striking out 4 and allowing 7 hits.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Lady Raiders won despite commiting 5 errors. They did out hit the Lady Blames 15-7.

Coffee Middle will now play Wednesday at Page for a chance to go to the sectional championship, which will be Saturday.

COFFEE MIDDLE BASEBALL

The Raider baseball team received a first round BYE in their sectional tournament and will host a 5 p.m. semi-final game Wednesday, May 10 at Coffee Middle.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023