SOFTBALL: Coffee Middle bounces Blackman, 2 wins from state tournament

Trailing 3-2 going into the fifth inning, Coffee Middle’s Lady Raider softball team scored 5 runs over the last 3 innings, including a 3-run sixth to beat Blackman in the first round of the TMSAA Sectional Softball Tournament Tuesday.

A double and a pair of RBIs from Maggie Montgomery and 3 singles and an RBI from Madi Scott helped to pave the way for the Lady Raiders.

Scott picked up the win, allowing 3 runs (0 earned) over 7 innings while striking out 4 and allowing 7 hits.

The Lady Raiders won despite commiting 5 errors. They did out hit the Lady Blames 15-7.

Coffee Middle will now play Wednesday at Page for a chance to go to the sectional championship, which will be Saturday.

COFFEE MIDDLE BASEBALL

The Raider baseball team received a first round BYE in their sectional tournament and will host a 5 p.m. semi-final game Wednesday, May 10 at Coffee Middle.