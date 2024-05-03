Connect with us

Sports

SOFTBALL: Coffee Middle beats Franklin County to claim Area 6 Title

Published

Briley Apicella

Coffee Middle scored 3 runs in the first inning and then held on for dear life Thursday, fending off a Franklin County rally in a 4-3 win in Manchester to claim the Area 6 Championship.

Franklin County scored 1 run in the top of the 7th to pull to within a run and had the tying run on third and the go ahead run on second with just one out. CMS pitcher Briley Jernigan got a lineup to Paige Chilton at second and a groundout to Briley Apicella at first to end the threat and the game.

CMS managed just 5 hits – all singles – but took advantage of some walks and some errors to push across 4 runs.

Apicella got the win in the circle, allowing 2 earned over the first 5.1 innings while striking out 2. Jernigan closed things out, allowing 1 unearned in the final 1.2 innings.

