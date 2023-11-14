SOFTBALL: Chesnie Cox signs with Chattanooga State

Coffee County standout outfielder Chesnie Cox has found her college home.

The senior Lady Raider softball player on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 signed to play college softball at Chattanooga State.

“I went for a visit in August and the coaches, the environment – It’s a whole different atmosphere,” Chesnie told Thunder Radio Sports. “It’s amazing.”

“I’d like to thank my parents, my coaches and my teammates especially for getting me where I am today – I wouldn’t be here without them,” Chesnie added.

Cox makes the second Lady Raider for the class of 2024 to sign to play collegiate softball. Madison Pruitt signed last week with Trevecca.

Cox has been an integral part of the Lady Raider softball program since bursting onto the scene her freshman season. She started her freshman and sophomore years in right field for the Lady Raiders before shifting to centerfield as a junior last spring.

Her defense was stellar in 2023 and she was a force at the plate, scoring 38 runs – good enough for second on the team.

