Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment for 2024

More than 71 million Americans will see a 3.2% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments in 2024. Social Security will mail cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) notices throughout the month of December to retirement, survivors, and disability beneficiaries, SSI recipients, and representative payees.

Starting in early December, you will be able to securely view and save your Social Security COLA notice online via the Message Center inside my Social Security. Make sure you are signed up for notifications from the my Social Security Message Center by choosing email or text under “Message Center Preferences.”

Benefit amounts will not be available before December.

With a free and secure my Social Security account, you can receive personal estimates of future benefits based on your real earnings, see your latest Social Security Statement, and review your earnings history. Individuals can also request a replacement Social Security Card and check the status of an application online.

Click below to create a my Social Security account:

https://secure.ssa.gov/RIL/SiView.action?utm_campaign=ocomm-cola-24&utm_content=ssa-log-in-now&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery