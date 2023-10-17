Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment for 2024

Published

More than 71 million Americans will see a 3.2% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments in 2024. Social Security will mail cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) notices throughout the month of December to retirement, survivors, and disability beneficiaries, SSI recipients, and representative payees.

Starting in early December, you will be able to securely view and save your Social Security COLA notice online via the Message Center inside my Social Security. Make sure you are signed up for notifications from the my Social Security Message Center by choosing email or text under “Message Center Preferences.”

Benefit amounts will not be available before December. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

With a free and secure my Social Security account, you can receive personal estimates of future benefits based on your real earnings, see your latest Social Security Statement, and review your earnings history. Individuals can also request a replacement Social Security Card and check the status of an application online.

Click below to create a my Social Security account:

https://secure.ssa.gov/RIL/SiView.action?utm_campaign=ocomm-cola-24&utm_content=ssa-log-in-now&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023