SOCCER: Raiders shutout in district title game

Coffee County soccer fell one win shy of a district championship.

The Raiders fought Shelbyville wire to wire Friday night but eventually lost to the Golden Eagles 2-0 in the district title tilt – a match you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Peoples Bank & Trust Hometown Sports Series.

Shelbyville scores with 19 minutes to play in the first half on a goal from Emmanuel Leyva. Coffee County got a pair of decent looks in the second half but never could get the net. Shelbyville added a goal on a PK with less than 2 minutes to play to ice the game.

Brayden Trail had 13 saves in goal for the Raiders in the loss, which was just the second of the season for the Raiders.

CHS will travel in the Region 5 semi-finals on Tuesday in an elimination match.