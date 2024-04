Coffee County trailed 0-2 in the second half before the Raiders rallied with goals from Cayden Trail and Joan Jaimes to tie the game and force a 2-2 tie.

Jaimes’ goal came on an assist from Colton Ferrell with only 3 minutes to play in the match.

The Raiders lost goalkeeper Brayden Trail due to injury in the first half.

Cayden Trail’s goal came on a free kick from Ethan Sloan.

The Raiders are now 9-1-3.